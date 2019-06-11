Ivy On 7th

Open since April, this breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Ivy on 7th saw a considerable 160 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.

Located at 410 E. Seventh Ave. in Speer, Ivy on 7th offers morning fare like toasts, sandwiches, and brunch plates such as sausage and polenta, lemon-ricotta pancake with blueberries and vegan warm ancient grain porridge. For lunch, look for salad, soup and house roasted turkey, classic BLT and vegan Reuben sandwiches

Brass Tacks

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about LoDo’s Brass Tacks, the cocktail bar and traditional American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 2.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Brass Tacks bagged a noteworthy 108.3 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to its current 4.5 stars.

There’s more that’s trending on Denver’s traditional American scene: Blackbird Public House has seen a 4.5 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 1526 Blake St. since February, Brass Tacks offers sandwiches, salads and signature drinks. Try the blackened shrimp BLT (blackened shrimp, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aji amarillo on a toasted sourdough roll), the veggie (grilled squash, roasted piquillo peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, alfalfa, almond pesto and balsamic vinegar on a ciabatta roll) or the beef and noodle salad (somen noodles, lime, fresno, cucumber, cilantro, mint, green onion, bean sprout, carrot, crushed peanut and flank steak).

Super Mega Bien

Five Points’s Super Mega Bien is also making waves. Open since May 15 at 1260 25th St., the bar and Latin American spot has seen a 9.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6 percent for all businesses tagged “Bars” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Super Mega Bien’s review count increased by more than 180 percent.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Denver’s bar category: The Brutal Poodle has seen a 7.4 percent increase in reviews.

Super Mega Bien has a menu that offers family style dishes, which serves at least three people, such as the pork pibil (slow roasted achiote-citrus pork shoulder served with slaw, avocado mousse and housemade pan de agua) and the best chicken (charred Caribbean jerk chicken with refried beans, papya salad and housemade tortillas). Over the past month, it’s maintained a solid 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.