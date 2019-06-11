BRONCOS UPDATEDenver releases 2019 Training Camp schedule
Filed Under:BLM, Colorado News, David Bernhardt, Western Governors' Association


VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says he is looking at every job in the Bureau of Land Management to determine if the role is essential and if it should be based in Washington, D.C. Bernhardt said at the Western Governors’ Association conference Monday that once those questions are answered, he will decide whether to move BLM’s headquarters to a Western state, closer to the nearly 400,000 square miles the land agency manages.

David Bernhardt (credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The Colorado Sun reports he declined to name a preferred state, and a decision is expected by September. Bernhardt says he expects “a substantial element of BLM folks in D.C. being repositioned.”

A few dozen protesters, some wearing swamp monster masks, paraded nearby to bring attention to Bernhardt’s previous job lobbying for oil and gas interests.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s