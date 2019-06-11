Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Climbers in Boulder took advantage of the clear weather on Monday to scale the Flatirons. Copter4 flew over as multiple climbers scaled the steep rock walls.
After a string of afternoon storms in the past week, the weather was calm all day Monday. Denver officially reached 78 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be mainly dry day statewide, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. Moisture will start returning to Colorado on Thursday and by Friday the chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will reach at least 50%. The relatively high storm chances will continue through Father’s Day weekend.