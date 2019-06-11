  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder News, Colorado News, Rock Climbing


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Climbers in Boulder took advantage of the clear weather on Monday to scale the Flatirons. Copter4 flew over as multiple climbers scaled the steep rock walls.

After a string of afternoon storms in the past week, the weather was calm all day Monday.  Denver officially reached 78 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to be mainly dry day statewide, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. Moisture will start returning to Colorado on Thursday and by Friday the chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will reach at least 50%. The relatively high storm chances will continue through Father’s Day weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s