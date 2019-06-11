



– Chicago outfielder Carlos Gonzalez made his first appearance at Coors Field in a different uniform on Monday. Gonzalez played 10 seasons with the Rockies, becoming a free agent after last season. He signed with the Cubs on June 1 after hitting .210 in 30 games with Cleveland.

His return to Colorado was bittersweet for the three-time All-Star and 2010 NL batting champ.

“Obviously, this is home for me,” he said before the game. “I got a lot of memories of this place. It is what it is. I’m now on the other side.”

Colorado honored him with a video before the game and the fans gave him a 30-second standing ovation when he came to the plate in the second inning. Rockies players joined in the ovation.

“Real recognizes real. He’s a heck of a player,” Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond said.

Gonzalez, who was 0 for 3 with a walk in the Rockies 6-5 win, made his Cubs debut against the Rockies in Chicago last week, two days after signing with the club.

“I was home waiting for a job and the next thing I know I’m playing couple of games in Triple-A and hours later playing against my ex-teammates,” he said. “It was great seeing them competing against each other.”

By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press

