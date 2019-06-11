



An orphaned bear cub burned in a Colorado wildfire has made it through the winter and has emerged from the artificial den wildlife officials made for her. She was placed in the artificial den in January, along with another orphaned cub. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of the two bears stretching their limbs and playing after their long winter nap.

The lighter colored bear is the one whose feet were severely burned in the 416 Fire that raged north of Durango last summer, according to Bear Smart Durango.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the female cub weighed only 10 pounds when she was brought to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte. She gained more than 80 pounds before she was placed inside a man-made den in the mountains west of Durango, along with another orphaned cub.

The bears apparently emerged from hibernation in April but officials were only recently able to access the cameras in the area.

“The snow has finally cleared and we were able to make our way to the cameras outside of the artificial den created for the bear burned in the 416 Fire,” CPW officials said on Tuesday. “Both bears that were placed in the den have successfully made it through hibernation and left the artificial den!”

The two bears seem to be enjoying their new home — and each other’s company. Wildlife cameras captured them working together to bend a sapling and rolling around in the snow together.

On Tuesday, CPW officials also issued reminders about dealing with bears in the wild.