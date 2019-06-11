BRONCOS UPDATEDenver releases 2019 Training Camp schedule
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife released video of a scared fawn inside the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Wetmore. Officials said someone picked up the tiny fawn and then “orphaned it.”

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Want to ruin [CPW] officer Sarah Watson’s day? Make her retrieve a week-old fawn and send it to rehab because someone picked it up and orphaned it rather than leaving it where it’s mother left it while she went to feed. Today in [Colorado Springs],” officials stated on Twitter.

Officials said Tom and Cec Sanders will raise the fawn until it’s old enough to run free.

