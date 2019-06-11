  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In Aurora people woke up to gunshots in their neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police say four people were shot, including one teenager, and one of the adults was critically hurt.

(credit: CBS)

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the First Village East apartments on East Kansas Place.

No arrests have been made and police said they don’t believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.

(credit: CBS)

Officers will interview the people injured after doctors treat them.

(credit: CBS)

If you have any information about the crime you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s