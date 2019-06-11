Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – In Aurora people woke up to gunshots in their neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police say four people were shot, including one teenager, and one of the adults was critically hurt.
It happened just after 1 a.m. at the First Village East apartments on East Kansas Place.
No arrests have been made and police said they don’t believe there is a threat to anyone in the area.
Officers will interview the people injured after doctors treat them.
If you have any information about the crime you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.