(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Dayton Triangle? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar to an Asian fusion spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dayton Triangle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Bettola Bistro
Topping the list is wine and cocktail bar and Italian restaurant Bettola Bistro. Located at 10253 E. Iliff Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp.
Cody’s Cafe And Bar
Next up is Italian and Asian fusion spot Cody’s Cafe and Bar, offering seafood and more, situated at 10203 E. Iliff Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Tofu House
Tofu House, a Korean restaurant, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2353 S. Havana St., Unit D1, to see for yourself.
Saj Mediterranean Grill
Check out Saj Mediterranean Grill, which has earned four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean spot at 2300 S. Parker Road
Article provided by Hoodline.