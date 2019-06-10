(CBS4) – People in southern Colorado are taking the threat of wildfires very seriously. Over the weekend a mock evacuation was staged just south of Manitou Springs in the Crystal Park neighborhood and two others.
Terri Harmon took part in the drill, which was put on by the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. She said she waited for a text message telling her it was time for her to go.
“We haven’t had a fire up here since the 1800s, so it’s kind of like ‘Okay, what do we need to do? Where do we need to go? What’s the procedure?'” she said.
“I’m all the way at the top of the park, so, you know, I probably have one of the furthest distances to go.”
Harmon said the drill was a great way to find out how long it would take to pack.
Harmon and other residents who took part in the drill checked in with ID at the Crystal Park firehouse — the drill’s evacuation center.
The Crystal Hills and Upper Skyway neighborhoods also took part in the exercise.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfires section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.