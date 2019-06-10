Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Few details were released Monday from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office about a man who died near Longs Peak. Ryan Albert disappeared in October, and his body was found in late May.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Few details were released Monday from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office about a man who died near Longs Peak. Ryan Albert disappeared in October, and his body was found in late May.
The coroner positively identified the body as Albert’s, a 30 year old from New Jersey, on Monday.
Officials say the cause or manner of death are still under investigation.
Rangers found the body in a steep, rocky ravine covered in deep snow. Albert was about 1,000 feet below a section of trail called the Ledges.