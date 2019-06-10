Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Regency Towers


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly 120 residents were allowed back into their homes on Monday after a fire tore through the Regency Towers in Colorado Springs last month. The fire killed an 89-year-old woman.

The fire badly damaged the building. Crews say it will take two months to repair.

They add it won’t be safe enough for anyone to live there in the meantime, so they were only allowed to gather their belongings.

“When they said two months, I was close to tears,” one woman said.

“Everybody who is here has lost a home, period,” another resident said.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. They say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The fire started in a closet on the 10th floor of the 11-story building.

Silver Key Senior Services has a fundraising page set up to help the residents.

