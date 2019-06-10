Comments
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a bear lurking around a home last week. They say the video is disturbing because of the fact the bear showed aggressive behavior.
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a bear lurking around a home last week. They say the video is disturbing because of the fact the bear showed aggressive behavior.
Officials say the bear took a bag of food from the home the night before the video was recorded by someone inside the home.
Wildlife experts stress the importance of locking first-floor doors and windows after the video shows the bear walking to a sliding glass door and trying to open it.
“It’s very disturbing to see a bear with no fear of humans, aggressively approaching windows where people are in plain sight looking at it. Most disturbing was when it went up to the sliding glass door and knew exactly how it opened. Disturbing is putting it mildly,” CPW said on social media.
They say the bear is approximately 3 or 4 years old.
No damage was apparently caused.
LINK: Living with Bears