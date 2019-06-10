ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos 2019 OTAs and minicamp are in the books — and the consensus is in: Joe Flacco is adjusting beautifully to his new orange and blue football life.

“He’s been what I remembered from when I was around him way back. He still has a big arm. The ball still comes out of his hand with a lot of liveliness to it. It’s a very catchable ball. I think the guys like playing with him, and I’ve been happy with Joe,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

“I think a lot of people underestimate his athleticism. I think they think he’s just a sit-back-there-and-throw-it guy. He can move in the pocket and has so much confidence in his arm,” wide receiver Courtland Sutton said.

To be fair, it’s not all that surprising to hear coaches and players lauding Flacco’s on-field prowess and experience. He is a 12 year veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, after all. A bit more surprising, however, is how well Flacco is acclimating to his new surroundings. The 34 year old came to Denver with a reputation for being a bit of wallflower.

“Joe Flacco is always interacting with everyone in the locker room. You can tell that he’s a born and natural leader. He’s confident in his abilities and he’s been there. He’s been to the Super Bowl. I’m excited. He knows what he’s doing,” running back Phillip Lindsay said.

“I think getting with everybody in the locker room is really important, especially as a quarterback. You have to show them that you’re just one of the guys,” Flacco said.

Flacco’s successful integration into the team has not come without effort on his end. He went as far as leaving his wife and children in Baltimore for the spring so he could focus solely on football.

“I think it’s been huge. I don’t know if my wife feels the same way. It really is. I think you have a good group of guys on this team. They like to put stuff together and go out and do stuff together,” Flacco said.

It’s hard enough being one of the guys when you’re just getting to know one another. It’s a whole lot harder when you’re an old man in comparison.

“I honestly think it’s funny. I just don’t think I’m 34. I forget. I think I’m 23, too,” Flacco said. “I’ll be sitting in there and we’re just shooting the breeze in the locker room, cafeteria, wherever, and you really forget. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, these guys are 10 years younger than I am at least.’

But what Flacco clearly understands, is that, in football, as in life, a little perspective goes a long way.

“Being in an NFL locker room, you never grow up. I don’t care how old you are. 34 is not really that old. I know it’s old in this sport. You don’t grow up. I plan on being a kid the rest of my life. In this locker room you have no choice. It’s an awesome work atmosphere and that’s why we’re the luckiest people in the world,” Flacco said.