Filed Under:Hinsdale County News


HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Lake City in Hinsdale County can now pick up sandbags to help prevent flooding. Volunteers have filled 15,000 sandbags since officials announced the potential threat of flooding last month.

(credit: Hinsdale County)

They say large avalanches over the winter could mean more debris could wash down onto homes as runoff builds.

(credit: Hinsdale County)

Residents can take up to 50 sand bags per home.

(credit: Hinsdale County)

The county is using heavy equipment to try and get ahead of the flooding.

(credit: CBS)

The Hinsdale County museum was cleared out last month because of the threat. The Hidden Treasure Dam was also removed because of the potential risk it poses to residents downstream.

(credit: Hinsdale County)

In spite of all of the preparations, county officials remind visitors they’re open for business.

The community is invited to a meeting on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Armory Hall. There officials will update residents about mitigation and preparedness efforts.

