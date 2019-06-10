  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Hanging Lake


GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Surveys indicate that most hikers to a popular scenic Colorado lake say they don’t think the trail is too crowded. The Post Independent reported Sunday that a survey conducted of 1,100 people after they hiked to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon shows that more than 95% did not think it was overcrowded.

(credit: CBS)

May was the first month access to the site has been limited to 615 visitors per day under a management plan that aimed to reduce crowding and protect the ecosystem.

Hanging Lake (credit: Young Kim)

The Forest Service and Glenwood Springs contracted H2O Ventures to operate a shuttle and reservation system for the site.

(credit: CBS)

Ken Murphy of H2O says the shuttle drops off no more than 44 people at the trailhead every 45 minutes, so the crowd spreads out as they hike.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s