DENVER (CBS4) – It was a parade of tow trucks through Denver’s residential neighborhoods near Mile High Stadium on Saturday. Some five dozen drivers were ticketed and then given the hook during the Garth Brooks concert.

It turns the towed vehicles didn’t all belong to Garth Brooks fans.

One resident named Ben, who didn’t want to give his last name, told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “I mean my car got towed.”

“You live here?” Sallinger asked.

“Exactly, technically not allowed to but if it wasn’t for that event, it probably wouldn’t have happened,” Ben said.

The signs warn neighborhood parking is only for those with the proper identification. Ben complained he hadn’t received a sticker yet.

But others in the neighborhood would like to see the towing more often. Matthew Lee says he only sees the tows during big events.

“During Broncos games and concerts, other than that nine of 10 cars are parked illegally, and they won’t do anything about it.”

Two people who work or have worked in Right of Way Enforcement told CBS4 they had questions as to if the city employees had the proper authorization to have cars towed before the concert.

A grievance filed by one claimed “impounds we perform during Bronco games are unlawful or unauthorized.”

That grievance was addressed by a manager within the proper time frame according to the Department of Public works.

“It said additional measures/training would address this area of the grievance,” according to an email from a department spokesperson.

The City of Denver maintains ordinances clearly make it legal. The penalties are $50 for the ticket and $125 for the tow. That’s doubled if your car makes it to the city impound lot.

More than 84,000 saw Brooks in concert, but not Ben, and he got caught up in parking sweep and wasn’t happy.

“Same way everybody feels when they get towed. Costs money, got to take off work. It sucks. I hate getting towed.”