DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council wants to help the nearby Montbello and Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods flourish. Monday night, they will vote on a plan to improve those areas.
The Far Northeast Area Plan has been two years in the making. It’s in an effort to diversify the area.
It would be the first completed plan under the city’s Neighborhood Planning Initiative, as part of a long-term comprehensive plan, according to the city.
Under the proposal, there would be a different focus in each area. That would mean guidance for new park facilities in underserved areas of Green Valley Ranch, a new transit-oriented development at 61st and Pena, and a grocery-anchored cultural hub in Montbello.
“Yeah, I mean because I’m sure people were tired of traveling far to go to a grocery store even if they have to take the bus, you know? I think that’ll be good,” said Shawna who lives in the Montbello neighborhood.
The community is invited to submit comments ahead of time or testify at the meeting.
LINK: Far Northeast Area Plan