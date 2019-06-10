Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – People enjoying the parks in Englewood might not be allowed after hours. City officials are considering setting up new rules and regulations which include park hours of operation.
The possible change comes after police and advocacy groups moved several homeless people out of their camps along the South Platte River. The city says it became unsanitary.
If enforced, the new rules would prohibit camping in parks.
City officials will discuss the possibility at Monday night’s meeting.