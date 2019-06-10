Filed Under:Englewood News, South Platte River


ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – People enjoying the parks in Englewood might not be allowed after hours. City officials are considering setting up new rules and regulations which include park hours of operation.

(credit: CBS)

The possible change comes after police and advocacy groups moved several homeless people out of their camps along the South Platte River. The city says it became unsanitary.

(credit: CBS)

If enforced, the new rules would prohibit camping in parks.

City officials will discuss the possibility at Monday night’s meeting.

LINK: City of Englewood Agenda for June 10

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s