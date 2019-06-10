  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday was nearly 20 degrees below normal for the second weekend in June. Monday will be substantially warmer.

The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Monday afternoon as southerly winds gust over 20 mph at times. So plan on the  wind will be noticeable at times.

Temperatures will then drop slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will remain in the 70s and far warmer than it was on Sunday. 80s will return to the metro area on Thursday along with a return of afternoon and evening chances for showers and thunderstorms.


Cooler than normal weather has been unusually common for most of this year so far. The average temperature during four of the last five months has been below normal including in May when it was cool enough to rank as the seventh coldest May in Denver history.

