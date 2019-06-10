Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Work is underway now on 6th Avenue in Denver — which means there could be some delays for drivers. Construction crews are making improvement to the stretch of highway between Interstate 25 and Perry Street.
The plan is to replace guardrails, signs and re-stripe the road.
Crews have shut down the right lane on westbound 6th Ave. That is expected to last two weeks.
They will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, but they don’t expect to work weekends.
The entire $477,794 project should be finished by the end of July.