6th Avenue, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Work is underway now on 6th Avenue in Denver — which means there could be some delays for drivers. Construction crews are making improvement to the stretch of highway between Interstate 25 and Perry Street.

(credit: CBS)

The plan is to replace guardrails, signs and re-stripe the road.

Crews have shut down the right lane on westbound 6th Ave. That is expected to last two weeks.

(credit: CBS)

They will work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, but they don’t expect to work weekends.

The entire $477,794 project should be finished by the end of July.

LINK: 6th Avenue Project Information

