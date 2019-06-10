Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge shut down its ski lifts for the season Sunday after the final runs of their closing weekend. The resort also posted a video online thanking skiers and boarders for a fantastic season.
In the video, snowcats with their headlights on can be seen making their final grooming trips up and down the ski runs.
Keystone, Breck’s sister, is working on updating its snowmaking system and hopes to open in October.
Arapahoe Basin is now the only ski resort that remains open in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis shared a selfie taken while skiing at A Basin over the weekend.