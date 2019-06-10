



– Thousands of concertgoers had to change their plans over the weekend after 1stBank Center had to close unexpectedly for repairs. A Bassnectar string of concerts was set to take place there over three days, but the electronic music group only got to perform at the Broomfield venue on Friday night.

The Saturday night concert got canceled and a show took place on Sunday instead at the Denver Coliseum instead.

The venue sent out a tweet on Saturday evening saying “WE LOVE THE BASSNECTAR COMMUNITY! We are so sorry for this unexpected closure of our venue, and we will be back up & running soon : Freestyle Sessions will always have a home here in Colorado!”

Jordan Winthrop was among those who attended the show on Sunday at the Coliseum.

“I feel bad for other people who came from out of state. It was pretty devastating because they didn’t know if it was going to continue to happen,” he said. “Regardless, we’re out here and it’s probably going to be a better production.”

So far there’s no word on exactly when 1stBank Center will be back open. It’s not clear what repairs are being done to the venue.