



A worldwide effort to support people who have survived sexual assault takes place in Colorado. About 25% of women will experience some form of sexual assault in Colorado, according to health officials.

So many local tattoo artists, including Dedication Tattoo in Denver, made their mark on Sunday to help put an end to the violence.

“Everyone in here knows someone who has been a victim of sexual assault,” said Sam Yamini, co-owner of Dedication Tattoo. “We want to support the end of it as much as possible.”

It’s all part of #StillNotAskingForIt, a day for tattoo artists all over the world dedicated to raise money and awareness for those who’ve been sexually assaulted.

“I can say, first hand, it’s devastating,” said Yamini. “I don’t think anyone should have to suffer that.”

“It’s just more about reclaiming your body and being able to put whatever you want on it saying ‘This is mine. This is artwork,’” said Anna Jones, a client getting her tattoo done.

Jones said she knows too many people who’d endured this horrible pain, and that’s why she is choosing to get inked. She hopes others can clearly see that they are not just victims — they are survivors.

“I’m going to make myself feel beautiful by decorating my body, and it might feel painful, but it’s something that you are doing voluntarily,” Jones said.

Clients had the option of choosing either a $100 or $200 tattoo design for the cause.

According to the tattoo shop owners, they are planning to donate the money to The Blue Bench in Denver, a local nonprofit that supports sexual assault survivors.