BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There is now a permanent monument in Boulder for one of the world’s largest bike races. Neighbors and cyclists came out to North Boulder Park on Saturday to celebrate the unveiling.
The Red Zinger Bicycle Classic started in Boulder in 1975.
Since then, it’s expanded to six other U.S. cities and beyond.
“It just means a lot that we took this little sport of cycling in the United States and really took it to the world stage (with) Tour de France, Greg Lehman, Davis Phinney, and now it’s coming back here to say, ‘hey, we made our mark in this sport and that’s what this means,'” said one organizer.
The stones at the monument show the race history. It is also the only sporting event in which its archives are kept at the Denver Public Library.