DENVER (AP) – The Colorado State Patrol says a woman stole a patrol car while she was in police custody following a previous car theft. Patrol officials say troopers responded to a crash Friday on Interstate 70 in Mesa County.

They say 29-year-old Venessa Jaramillo and 36-year-old Nickolas Mascarenas fled after the stolen car crashed near Palisade.

The patrol says Jaramillo was caught after she crossed the highway and jumped into the Colorado River. Patrol officials say while she was in custody, Jaramillo stole the patrol car and led troopers on a chase down the highway.

She allegedly crashed the patrol car and was caught again.

Jaramillo previously was wanted on one felony and two misdemeanor warrants out of Lake County.

It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.

