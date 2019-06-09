  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – As if Denver couldn’t ride any higher from Garth Brooks’ concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, the country music super star shared the love with a Colorado-born former astronaut.

Jack Fischer, a Colorado native, Air Force Academy graduate and former NASA astronaut, was among the 84,000 fans at the stadium.

(credit: CBS)

Fischer tweeted about the incredible night.

Not long after that, Brooks responded in kind with an “out of this world” tweet.

Brooks tweeted moments after the concert ended saying “Epic is an understatment.”

