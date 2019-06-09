  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – After a rough Saturday in parts of the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado due to severe thunderstorms, the weather today will be very quiet across our state. But it will be unusually cool for most of us behind a strong cold front. Some places, including metro Denver, will be up to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Large hail fell in Castle Rock late Saturday afternoon as a severe t-storm passed through Douglas County. (credit: Zachary Canady)

Skies will gradually clear from west to east today and that will mean a wide variety of temperatures by this afternoon. Most of western Colorado should climb into the 70s with abundant sunshine, but eastern parts of the state will struggle into the 50s and 60s due to the morning clouds.

Tonight we anticipate mostly clear skies and that will mean more chilly temperatures ahead. In fact some valleys in the northwest part of the state could drop below freezing.

The week ahead will feature a nice warming trend with highs quickly climbing back to where they should be for this time of year. That means the snowmelt will continue at a steady pace. Many rivers and creeks are already running fast and high. Some are on the verge of exceeding flood stage, especially in south-central Colorado.

Chris Spears

