



The Summer Art Market presented by the Art Students League of Denver featured over 200 local artists. The youngest was 16-year-old Jake Sheykhet.

“I paint what I love. I do it for myself and I sell it,” he said.

He’s been creating art and participating with the Art Students League of Denver since he was four years old.

“Within every stroke, there is kind of an emotion and it all comes together to form the painting.”

Through classes and mentors, the Grandview High School track and cross-country athlete found his voice.

“I like to get everything on the canvass and then go more in detail.”

Using mainly oils and acrylics on canvass, Jake channels his emotions into art.

“It’s kind of an escape, whenever I’m feeling bad, paintings, depending on my mood will come out in a different way.”

“I think he’s an artist to watch in the future,” said Rachel Basye, the Executive Director of the Art Students League of Denver.

“Obviously he’s quite young so he’s got a lot of time left to continue making amazing work,” she said.

When Jake grows up he wants to be an architect like his dad, although he vows never to stop growing as artist.

“I want to keep developing my voice. I want to keep experimenting. I don’t want to get complacent and stuck in my ways.”

And the Art Students League of Denver wants to continue to help Jake.

“[We hope] that we are going to see him here every year and continue to watch him grow and thrive,” said Basye.

LINKS: Jake Sheyket Art | Art Students League of Denver