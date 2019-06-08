  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Greeley Police, Weld County News, Weld County Sheriff

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a Greeley police officer. It happened Saturday morning in unincorporated Weld County.

Deputies and officers first responded to Missile Site Park for a suspicious person. People called 911 saying a man was near a methanol tanks with a road flare in his hands.

Investigators say the man did not comply with officers commands. They then fired “less lethal rounds” which did not stop the man.

The Greeley police officer then fired his weapon at the suspect.

That suspect was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital. His identification has not been released.

Investigators ask those with more information to call 970-400-2837 or 970-400-2870.

