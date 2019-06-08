Comments
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog rescued by Fort Lupton firefighters was so excited to see his heroes. The dog fell seven feet into an irrigation ditch near Weld County Road 23.
The firefighters say the dog couldn’t get out, but fortunately wasn’t hurt.
The dog was so happy to see her rescuers she gave Capt. Walt Adams a kiss.
View this post on Instagram
Today crews responded to help with a dog that had fallen about 7 feet into an irrigation ditch. The dog was cold, not injured, but could not get out of the ditch in the 9600 Block of WCR 23. 2601 responded and was able to get the dog out of the ditch. The dog showed her appreciation by providing Captain Walt Adams with some kisses.
It’s not clear who the dog belongs to, or how she ended up in the ditch.