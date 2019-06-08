Filed Under:Fort Lupton Fire

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) –  A dog rescued by Fort Lupton firefighters was so excited to see his heroes. The dog fell seven feet into an irrigation ditch near Weld County Road 23.

The firefighters say the dog couldn’t get out, but fortunately wasn’t hurt.

The dog was so happy to see her rescuers she gave Capt. Walt Adams a kiss.

It’s not clear who the dog belongs to, or how she ended up in the ditch.

