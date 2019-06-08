  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Junction News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man’s body has been found after a fire at a spa business in western Colorado.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. Friday when employees arriving for the day found smoke that appeared to be coming from the basement.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that the fire, which had been contained to the basement, was no longer active. They then found the body of an adult male in the basement.

The name of the man and cause of death were not immediately released.

The Grand Junction Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, and the coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s