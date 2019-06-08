DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a big weather change over the next 24 hours as a strong June cold front sweeps through the region. Cold fronts aren’t all that uncommon this time of year but one with this strength isn’t something we see too often.

The following map showed the position of the front at 7 a.m. Saturday and the stark contrast in temperature behind and ahead of it.

The timing of cold fronts can be difficult to pin down to the exact hour but right now we think it will sweep across Colorado during the afternoon and early evening. It should be passing through the Front Range and Denver metro area sometime between 3 and 5 pm (give or take a few hours) should it decide to speed up or slow down, which is tricky to forecast with mountainous terrain.

You will notice it due to the increased cloud cover and abrupt wind shift. Speeds could be quite gusty before, during and after the frontal passage. There is also a chance it will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by light rain showers overnight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe from Denver to the northeast plains.

GARTH BROOKS FORECAST

If you are planning to be outside this evening, such as attending the Garth Brooks concert, it could become a little dicey at times with the cold front. It will likely be breezy to windy at times. The temperatures will also be falling. Consider wearing layered clothing in case you tend to get cold. After a high in the 70s temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s behind the front and may even be in the 50s before the concert ends. I’d also advise you to take some rain gear with you just in case because there is the potential for showers and even a few thunderstorms.

Sunday should be mostly cloudy and cool with the potential to see additional showers. Warmer weather will return starting on Monday.