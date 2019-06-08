  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Collbran Jobs Corps Civilian Conservation Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture

DENVER (AP) – A longstanding U.S. Forest Service job training center for rural youth in western Colorado will be taken over by a private contractor.

(credit: Job Corps)

Colorado Public Radio reports the Collbran Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center has been told its 46 employees will lose their jobs at an undetermined date.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also is closing several other Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers nationwide, drawing protests from members of Congress, including Colorado’s delegation.

Lawmakers say it’s a bad idea to close the centers, especially in the West, where trainees help the Forest Service fight wildfires.

(credit: Job Corps)

The Collbran center has operated for more than 50 years.

According to its website, it “supports the Job Corps program’s mission to teach eligible young people the skills they need to become employable and independent and place them in meaningful jobs or further education.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s