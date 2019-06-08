



It’s that time again. Time to find some fun ways to beat the heat and enjoy some aquatic summertime fun. Denver has plenty of great pools and other watery entertainment, so beat the heat this summer at one of these great water parks in Denver. Here are just a few of the best places to get out of the sun and into the water.

Water World

1800 W. 89th Ave.

Federal Heights, CO 80260

(303) 427-7873

www.waterworldcolorado.com

Water World is one of the largest water parks in the country, and it is right in Denver’s backyard. Take the family out to this local favorite and enjoy 51 aquatic attractions. All of the rides have a thrill rating, so be sure to send the little ones on rides that won’t scare them too much, and save the really high thrills for the big kids. For bigger parties, rent a pavilion or reserve picnic tables to guarantee everyone a little time out of the sun while they snack — tables here are typically first come, first served.

Elitch Gardens – Island Kingdom

2000 Elitch Circle

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 595-4386

www.elitchgardens.com

Elitch Gardens is no stranger to fun for the whole family, but its water park is another must see. With its wonderfully wet rides, this is another perfect place to embrace summer’s heat. Its Splashdown features a 75-foot long twisting raft ride, and Hook’s Lagoon is a five-story tree house with tons of wet and wild adventure. Also enjoy speedy slides and plenty of other family drenching fun.

Pirates Cove

1225 W. Bellview Ave

Englewood, CO 80120

(303) 762-2683

www.piratescovecolorado.com

Pirates Cove is one of the smaller water parks to enjoy, but it is certainly just as fun as the rest. Perfect for the whole family, Pirates Cove features a 35-foot tower with three slides, a lazy river, a six-lane pool and a 25-meter pool, along with plenty of concessions and other fun perfect for filling the whole day. Because Pirates Cove is less expensive, the whole family can come back for visit after visit all summer long.

The Splash at Fossil Trace

3151 Illinois Street

Golden, CO 80401

(303) 277-8700

www.splashingolden.com

Head out to Golden and enjoy The Splash Aquatic Park at Fossil Trace. This fun water park features two large body and tube water slides, a huge leisure pool with play structures, small slides and a 500-gallon dump-bucket. The splash also features a beach-like sand area and a fun spray fountain for all ages. And of course it also has a lap pool and diving board. Snag a bite at The Tipper’s Grill to round out a day full of summer heat, wet and wild fun, and carnival-style snacks.

The original version of this post appeared on CBSDenver.com in 2014 and was written by Deborah Flomberg at Examiner.