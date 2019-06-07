



Before the era of smart phones, there was the epoch of flip phones. Now one company is trying to study how a person who relies on their smart phone would cope with going back to the limited functions of an older model.

“We’re looking for one brave soul to willingly give up their smartphone for a full seven days in favor of a flip phone,” Frontier Bundles wrote. “The madness! We know. That’s why we want to see what happens. How did you sleep? Were you more or less productive? How long did things take? Did it feel like you went back in time?”

Frontier Bundles, the business internet and phone provider, is looking to pay one person $1,000 to switch from smartphone to flip phone for a week. They’ll also give people a “survival kit” to ease boredom — including a physical map, notepad and pen, pocket phone book and a few CDs.

Only serious smart-phone addicts need apply.

“Our ideal candidate (and our lucky winner) will be a self-proclaimed smartphone fiend who’s always up to date on the latest tech news,” the company states. “The more you use a Wi-Fi-enabled mobile device in your daily life, the better. Bonus points go to applicants who have an active social presence or are willing to vlog their experience.”

“We’ll have you track (don’t worry, your info stays safe with us!) how long it takes you to do basic tasks such as texting and checking email, how many times you wish you could Google something, how many hours you slept, how your productivity changed (or didn’t!), and even if you were late to appointments (after all, how does anyone get around without Google Maps?). Was your experience #TheWorstThingEver? Did you find new freedom? Either way, we want to hear about it.”

If you are willing to test your own limits and give up your smart phone for a full 168 hours, apply by clicking here.