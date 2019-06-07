WEATHER UPDATEWarmest day so far in 2019 with widespread PM Thunderstorms
By Andrea Flores


(CBS4) – The beer garden is back at Skyline Park. Now through the end of October, enjoy a cold brew in the heart of the city. Play ping pong or try your hand at miniature golf while listening to live music. It’s a free, all ages event.
www.skylinebeergarden.com

Parker days are here again! The annual Parker Days Festival returns to Parker this weekend. Today through Sunday, enjoy family fun. It’s free to attend.
parkerdaysfestival.com

Saturday night, swing dancing is back for the summer at Little Man Ice Cream. Swingin’ Under the Stars happens every Saturday now through the end of August. Take a free swing dance class, then indulge in some ice cream and live music. It’s free to attend.
littlemanicecream.com

City Park Jazz (credit: CBS)

The smooth sounds of jazz fill City Park this Sunday. City Park Jazz returns for the summer, now through August. Head out with the whole family and relax under the summer sky.
cityparkjazz.org/2019-calendar

