  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Rockies prospect Vince Fernandez has been suspended 50 games under baseball’s minor league drug program after testing positive for amphetamine. Fernandez is an outfielder with Double-A Hartford and was ranked the 24th best player in Colorado’s farm system by MLB.com prior to the season.

The Rockies selected Fernandez in the 10th round of the 2016 draft, and the 23-year-old has hit well at each of his minor league stops. He is batting .263 with 13 home runs and a .943 OPS in 51 games with the Yard Goats.

The commissioner’s office announced the ban Friday. There have been 19 players suspended this year under the minor league program, plus five major leaguers including Boston pitcher Steven Wright and Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s