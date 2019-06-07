WEATHER UPDATEWarmest day so far in 2019 with widespread PM Thunderstorms
Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo police officers got a tip that helped them arrest a wanted man — from the man himself.

“It’s not usually this easy…” Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department tweeted.

According to Rummel, Ofc. J.J. Ortiz stopped at a store for something to drink just before midnight.

A man standing outside reportedly said, “Hey, wanna take me to jail?”

The officer assumed he was joking.

“No, that would just create paperwork for me,” Ortiz said.

“But I have a warrant,” the man reportedly said.

The officer ran a check on him and it turned out he had a $10,000 warrant for theft — so he took the man into custody.

Rummel called it the easiest catch of the night and tweeted a gif of a fish jumping straight into a fishing boat.

 

