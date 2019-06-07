Comments
(AP) – Authorities say Lauren Guthrie, a Greenwood Village teenager, fell to her death while rappelling in Clear Creek Canyon. Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says the 18-year-old fell just west of Tunnel 5 on Thursday afternoon.
The accident was witnessed and reported by several other climbers in the area.
Investigators have not released any details about how Guthrie fell.
