CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 15-year-old boy suspected of breaking into a relative’s home and stealing multiple firearms, ammunition and a suppressor has been captured in Conifer. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said overnight they arrested the boy, Kaiden Martin, plus another juvenile and 18-year-old Isaiah Lainez.
Lainez was arrested on two burglary charges.
The other suspect is not being identified because that person is a juvenile.
The arrest took place at a home and police said most of the guns that were stolen were recovered. However, two were still missing and police were searching for them.
Investigators say Martin broke into a home in the 13000 block of South Cedar Circle in Pine Wednesday night. They say he disabled the home’s security system and broke into a secured gun safe. He allegedly took five handguns and a rifle.
On May 21, he was released from Mount View Youth Services Center with an ankle monitor issued by Juvenile Pre-trial Services. The monitor does not have GPS capabilities. He was at the detention facility for a similar incident that occurred in April when he stole a handgun and was charged with burglary, theft and Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.
What are you doing identifying a fifteen-year-old accused of theft?!?