(HOODLINE) – Craving Korean food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
Seoul Korean BBQ and Hot Pot
Topping the list is Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Located at 2080 S. Havana St. in Village East, the sushi bar and Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 619 reviews on Yelp.
Tofu House
Next up is Dayton Triangle’s Tofu House, situated at 2353 S. Havana St., Unit D1. With four stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the Korean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Dae Gee Korean BBQ
Village East’s Dae Gee Korean BBQ, located at 1910 S. Havana St., Unit 1, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 110 reviews.
Yong Gung
Yong Gung, a Korean, Chinese and Asian fusion spot in Village East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 91 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2040 S. Havana St. to see for yourself.
P & Y Cafe
Check out P & Y Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese, Korean and Asian fusion spot at 2769 S. Parker Road.
Article provided by Hoodline.