DENVER (CBS4)– Garth Brooks is in Denver, y’all, and he is ready for his record-breaking show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. More people will see the country music legend on Saturday night than any other performance at the stadium.

“Getting to play at Mile High, that’s pretty cool,” Brooks said. “Hopefully everybody feels like they’re part of the show at all times.”

A whopping 84,000 tickets have been sold for the Saturday night show, making it the largest show in the stadium’s history. Crews have spent days setting up the circular stage and thousands of seats on the field.

“You’ve got more people here to see you than the Broncos,” Kelly Werthmann said during a one-on-one interview with the six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year.

“I told them the answer to that is they only put 22 guys on the field. If you give all 10,000 people tomorrow a helmet, watch what happens on the field,” he replied with a laugh. “It’ll be great.”

With that many people headed to Denver, it’s bound to create some traffic and parking headaches. Event staff are asking concert goers to park offsite in lots such as the Downtown Aquarium, Pepsi Center or on the Auraria campus. They also encourage fans to carpool, use a ride-share service or pedal their way to the stadium.

Parking passes are sold out at the stadium. Stadium staff warn drivers to avoid parking in nearby neighborhoods. That’s where you’re guaranteed to become a friend in “tow” places.

“I can tell you that cost to get your car back is probably two to three times what you paid for your ticket,” Jon Applegate, Director of Events and Booking, said.

Brooks, however, isn’t too worried about a parking fiasco.

“If you know the country music audience, they love one another,” he said. “They’ll be patient, they’ll be kind.”

There are plenty of other options to get to the sold-out show, and Brooks sure doesn’t want ticket holders to miss it.

“You don’t understand how many miles I travel to hear you sing,” Brooks said.

“You don’t want to hear me sing,” Werthmann joked.

“Yes I do,” Garth replied with a laugh, “because when you put 80,000 voices together, just watch what happens.”

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m.