PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo police officers got a tip that helped them arrest a wanted man — from the man himself.
“It’s not usually this easy…” Tom Rummel with the Pueblo Police Department tweeted.
According to Rummel, Ofc. J.J. Ortiz stopped at a store for something to drink just before midnight.
A man, later identified as Dionlei Algien, was standing outside and reportedly said, “Hey, wanna take me to jail?”
The officer assumed he was joking.
“No, that would just create paperwork for me,” Ortiz said.
“But I have a warrant,” the man reportedly said.
The officer ran a check on him and it turned out he had a $10,000 warrant for theft — so he took the man into custody.
Rummel called it the easiest catch of the night and tweeted a gif of a fish jumping straight into a fishing boat.