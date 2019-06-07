(CBS4) — Some first responders in Colorado clearly take National Doughnut Day very seriously. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Evergreen Fire Rescue posted a video of “an unusual rescue” on Friday morning.
“JCSO deputies recently responded to an unusual call for precious cargo stuck in a tree. Unfortunately they couldn’t reach it. Thankfully, Evergreen Fire Rescue was close by!”
The Colorado State Patrol also made a video about their passion for the “greatest of all days.”
Several law enforcement agencies have posted elaborately staged videos on previous occasions — the Castle Rock Police and the Larimer County’s Sheriff’s Office even caught the attention of CBS and will be featured on a show “Lipsync to the Rescue.”
“It was really cool to get to show the personality of a lot of our deputies,” said Jared Kramer, information specialist for the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
They picked a song from ‘The Greatest Show’ and even got a shout out from actor Hugh Jackson.
The Castle Rock Police Department decided to put their hands up and went with “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus. Their video has over 320,000 videos on YouTube.
The winner will be announced live during the broadcast. The date of the broadcast has not been announced.
