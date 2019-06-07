DENVER (CBS4) – As long as the cloud cover doesn’t increase too fast this afternoon we are on our way to the warmest day so far in 2019 for Denver and much of the state. I’m projecting a high somewhere around 86 degrees at DIA where the warmest this season has been 83 degrees back on May 15.

There is a storm moving into the northern Rockies today and out ahead of it there’s a pretty potent batch of disturbed air which will help set off widespread showers and thunderstorms today. A few of those could turn strong to severe on Colorado’s eastern plains.

Due to the very warm temperatures today and increasing wind with the approaching storm system we do have the potential to see fires develop in parts of our state, despite the very wet spring. The highest chance of this happening is on the western slope where some areas are under a Red Flag Warning today, including Grand Junction.

Saturday will feature a strong cold front moving across the state with much cooler air behind it, gusty wind and potentially even some showers and strong thunderstorms. There are still a few questions with the forecast related to the exact timing of the front so stay tuned. But the bottom line is plan on a pretty abrupt change to arrive sometime during the afternoon and evening hours.