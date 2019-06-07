Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver released video of two men they would like to question after Thursday’s murder at an RTD station. Police say a man was found wounded at 42nd Street and Garfield Avenue, right next to the Park-n-Ride at RTD’s 40th and Colorado Station, and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Copter4 video showed an area in the parking lot and an area in the street blocked off with crime tape after daybreak. Police later said two vehicles towed out of the lot were connected to the shooting.
Police have not identified the victim in the shooting.
Anyone with information that might help police in their investigation is asked to call 720-913-7867.