DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are dedicating some time for a number of service projects. They teamed up with the United Way on Friday.
Broncos president Joe Ellis and tight end Jeff Heuerman volunteered at Food Bank of the Rockies where they joined other volunteers to pack up food that will be distributed across Colorado.
This Day of Service is part of the Broncos Huddle for 100. That’s an NFL wide initiative encouraging all of us to volunteer for at least 100 minutes to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season.