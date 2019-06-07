  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (AP) – A ski resort trade association expects visits to Colorado ski resorts to be up 13% from last year following a snowy winter and spring that extended the ski season. The Denver Post reports Colorado Ski Country USA released its projections Thursday, showing a nearly 12% increase in visits from the five-year average.

Copper Mountain in April (credit: CBS)

The group that represents 23 resorts expects the season to end with 13.8 million skier days, which measures people participating in skiing or snowboarding for any part of one day at a resort.

The Rocky Mountain region is projected to end the season with 24 million skier days. The region includes Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming and Montana.

