  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Gun Control, Gun Magazine Ban


DENVER (AP) – About half of Colorado’s sheriffs have joined the opposition to banning gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. The Denver Post reports the sheriffs argued in a brief to the Colorado Supreme Court Monday that civilians should also have access to larger magazines carried by police.

Gun magazines manufactured by Magpul in Colorado (credit: CBS)

The group of 30 county sheriffs, the Colorado Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association and the Independence Institute filed the brief in support of a 2016 lawsuit.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and other groups have challenged the constitutionality of a 2013 law banning possession of magazines above 15 rounds.

Law enforcement agencies are exempt from the ban.

The law was passed in the wake of the July 2012 Aurora theater shooting that killed 12 and injured 58. The shooter used a large-capacity magazine.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s