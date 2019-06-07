  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bureau Of Land Management, Denver News, Grand Junction News

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the Bureau of Land Management is more likely to move its headquarters to Denver than Grand Junction. The Colorado Sun reported Thursday the Democratic governor says he’s “cautiously optimistic” the federal agency will relocate to Colorado from Washington, D.C., instead of the other western states.

He says his administration supports Grand Junction’s bid, but the city doesn’t have enough flights out.

Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown says the governor’s comments are disappointing, but Grand Junction remains the “best location because every single thing within the BLM’s mission happens in Mesa County and not Denver.”

The city has doubled its lodging tax to support more air routes, and it has offered to fund a daily flight to Washington.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s